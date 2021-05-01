Comedian Kevin Hart challenges Tom Brady to ‘Go win a Super Bowl’ with the Lions [Video]

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions have been the punch line in quite a few jokes over the past 6 decades or so and until they actually turn things around and start winning playoff games on a regular basis, that is likely to continue.

The latest incident of somebody poking fun at the Lions organization came during the 2021 NFL Draft when comedian Kevin Hart told future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady they he will not be a believer until Brady goes to Detroit and wins a Super Bowl.

This hurts a bit as a Lions fan but it’s actually pretty damn good stuff from Hart.

Kevin Hart told Tom Brady he's sick of all the 'great' Super Bowl talk. "You wanna make me a believer? Go to Detroit. Do it in Detroit. Okay? Go to Detroit and win a Super Bowl." 😮😂 pic.twitter.com/8JdxYh4MhD — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 1, 2021