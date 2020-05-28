Comedian Kevin Hart reacting to his high school basketball ‘highlights’ is hilarious [Video]

You know Kevin Hart as one of the most successful comedians around at this time but did you know he was also a star basketball player in high school?

Neither did we. (Because he wasn’t)

Though Hart never reached his dream of playing in the NBA, he did play varsity basketball and he did attend a camp that also included Kobe Bryant.

Hart said that Kobe used the camp as his own practice pad as he played only with his left hand for the entire camp.

“The opportunity that I thought was gonna be the biggest of my life turned out to be a goddam practice pad for Kobe Bryant.”

“The moments I thought I was playing some of the hardest defense ever, Kobe Bryant was just counting in his head, One dribble, two dribble, three dribble, four.”

“We didn’t even know he was practicing on us until the head coach made us all feel stupid for not working as hard as he worked. Needless to say, that’s when my NBA dreams were shattered.”

That is a pretty funny story but what is even more funny is Hart reacting to a video of his own high school basketball ‘highlights.’

Check it out.

“I think I got eight turnovers right now.”⠀

⠀@KevinHart4real reacting to his HS basketball highlights is too much 😂 pic.twitter.com/glbb6s8Jn9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 27, 2020