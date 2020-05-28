41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, May 28, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Comedian Kevin Hart reacting to his high school basketball ‘highlights’ is hilarious [Video]

Related Articles

Detroit Pistons News

Top 3 general manager candidates for the Detroit Pistons

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Detroit Pistons are beginning a search for a general manager to work alongside Ed Stefanski and...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

70-step trick shot is the G.O.A.T [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
What you are about to see will absolutely blow your mind. Watch as some YouTuber what goes by the name of 'Creezy' successfully makes a...
Read more

Comedian Kevin Hart reacting to his high school basketball ‘highlights’ is hilarious [Video]

Modified date:

You know Kevin Hart as one of the most successful comedians around at this time but did you know he was also a star basketball player in high school?

Neither did we. (Because he wasn’t)

Though Hart never reached his dream of playing in the NBA, he did play varsity basketball and he did attend a camp that also included Kobe Bryant.

Hart said that Kobe used the camp as his own practice pad as he played only with his left hand for the entire camp.

“The opportunity that I thought was gonna be the biggest of my life turned out to be a goddam practice pad for Kobe Bryant.”

“The moments I thought I was playing some of the hardest defense ever, Kobe Bryant was just counting in his head, One dribble, two dribble, three dribble, four.”

“We didn’t even know he was practicing on us until the head coach made us all feel stupid for not working as hard as he worked. Needless to say, that’s when my NBA dreams were shattered.”

That is a pretty funny story but what is even more funny is Hart reacting to a video of his own high school basketball ‘highlights.’

Check it out.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale

More on this topic

Previous articleKirk Gibson hits home run out of Tiger Stadium [Video]
Next articleJeff Blashill comments on his support from Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

Comments

Comments


Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!