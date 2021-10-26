Comedian uses ‘Squid Game’ to epically troll the Detroit Lions

They say the only sure things in life are death and taxes. And while that is inevitably true, around these parts, during football season, you could add another “sure thing” to that list: people love to troll the Detroit Lions. The latest in the long line of trolls toward our hapless Lions comes from comedian Charlie Berens. He took to his social media pages to marry the popular Netflix show, “Squid Game,” with an epic troll of the Lions:

Berens is originally from Wisconsin, so this could be his Green Bay Packers fandom showing through; regardless, it’s a pretty good shot. What do you think, Nation, is being a Lions fan worse punishment than doled out in “Squid Game”?