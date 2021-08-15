Comerica Park crowd destroys Indians pitcher after he hits Miguel Cabrera with pitch [Video]

Unless you have been locked in a cave without any technology or contact with other humans, you are well aware that Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is currently sitting on 499 career home runs.

On Friday, Comerica Park had quite a few fans in attendance, all of whom were there to see Cabrera hit the 500th home run of his amazing career.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Miggy came to the plate to face Indians reliever, Blake Parker.

But rather than seeing Cabrera hit No. 500, Parker instead hit him with a pitch.

Take a listen as the fans at Comerica Park absolutely destroy Parker for hitting Miggy.

Note: There is no question about it that Parker did not hit Cabrera on purpose.

https://twitter.com/Mariafescalona/status/1426698053738803204?s=20

One does not simply hit Miguel Cabrera in Detroit. You’re going to hear about it. #Tigers pic.twitter.com/iAA2VsoOLb — Emily Waldon (@EmilyCWaldon) August 15, 2021