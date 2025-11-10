Commanders DT Daron Payne Suspended for Punching Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Detroit Lions walked out of Northwest Stadium with a 44-22 blowout win, an offense that scored on every drive, and apparently… one more chapter in the “Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. everybody” rivalry series.

The NFL announced on Monday morning that Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne has been suspended one game for punching Amon-Ra St. Brown during the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup. Yes, a literal punch. Not a shove. Not a scuffle. A swing.

And the league wasted no time acting on it.

Payne’s Punch Was Instant Trouble

Here’s what we know.

After Detroit’s third touchdown of the game, during a half where the Lions offense looked completely unstoppable under Dan Campbell’s play-calling, St. Brown walked toward Payne after the play. Nothing dramatic. Nothing wild.

Then Payne swung his right arm directly into St. Brown’s chin/neck area.

Officials saw it immediately, threw the flag, and Payne was ejected on the spot.

It wasn’t one of those moments you need to slow down or replay 10 times. It was clear, blatant, unnecessary, and the kind of thing the league has zero patience for.

As a leader of Washington’s defense, Daron Payne should know better than to throw a punch on the field. He should be suspended. There is no place for this in sports. pic.twitter.com/A5YMmmyrZ0 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 9, 2025

NFL Hands Down Suspension

On Monday, the NFL confirmed Payne will serve a one-game suspension for the punch, citing “striking an opponent” and “unnecessary violence outside the normal scope of gameplay.”

Translation: you can’t do that, and especially not to one of the league’s rising stars.

St. Brown didn’t retaliate. He shook it off, stayed in the game, and continued to cook Washington’s secondary for the rest of the night. He even had time to pull out the Donald Trump dance after a touchdown celebration later on, in front of the actual President.

Only Amon-Ra could get punched, score, dance, laugh, and keep dominating all in one evening.

What’s Next?

Payne will miss Washington’s next game. The Lions? They’re already focused on Philly.

With a showdown against the Eagles looming on Sunday Night Football, Detroit doesn’t have time for side drama. They moved to 6-3, found offensive rhythm, and looked like the team everyone expects in the NFC playoff hunt.

As for St. Brown, there’s one thing we can say confidently:

Punching him isn’t going to slow him down, it might actually just motivate him.