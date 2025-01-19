fb
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Detroit Lions

Commanders DT Johnny Newton Blasts Detroit Lions on Instagram

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Washington Commanders’ defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton has stirred up controversy following his team's shocking 45-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Newton, who played a crucial role in the Commanders' defense, took to Instagram after the game to blast the Lions, sparking tension between the two teams.

Newton’s fiery Instagram post included a bold statement that seemed aimed directly at the Lions' performance during the game: “Dem boys ain’t no lions Dey GOOD BOYSSSS,” Newton wrote, seemingly mocking the Lions' ability to compete on the big stage.

He didn’t stop there. Newton followed up with a taunt: “Where your dog sh*t?”

This added fuel to the fire, suggesting the Lions lacked the grit and fight necessary to succeed in the postseason.

Detroit Lions Learn Where They Will Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
