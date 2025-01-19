Commanders DT Johnny Newton Blasts Detroit Lions on Instagram

Washington Commanders’ defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton has stirred up controversy following his team's shocking 45-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Newton, who played a crucial role in the Commanders' defense, took to Instagram after the game to blast the Lions, sparking tension between the two teams.

Newton’s fiery Instagram post included a bold statement that seemed aimed directly at the Lions' performance during the game: “Dem boys ain’t no lions Dey GOOD BOYSSSS,” Newton wrote, seemingly mocking the Lions' ability to compete on the big stage.

He didn’t stop there. Newton followed up with a taunt: “Where your dog sh*t?”



This added fuel to the fire, suggesting the Lions lacked the grit and fight necessary to succeed in the postseason.