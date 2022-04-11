Comments from Liberty HC suggest Detroit Lions may not be interested in QB Malik Willis

Will the Detroit Lions roll the dice by selecting Liberty QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Are the Lions even interested in Willis at all?

Well, according to Willis’ college head coach Hugh Freeze, the Lions are not one of the teams that have shown a great deal of interest.

“I know the teams that have spent an enormous amount of time visiting with me, whether it’s Carolina or Pittsburgh or Atlanta,” Freeze told Eisen. “All of those have spent — the Seahawks — a lot of time with us, but it’s hard for me to keep up.”

Freeze did add that every team (including the Lions) who was at Liberty’s pro day did talk to him about Willis.

In addition, the Lions had their fair share of exposure to Willis as he played under the Lions coaching staff at the 2022 Senior Bowl.