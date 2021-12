After an incredible day of championship games, including No. 2 Michigan stomping No. 13 Iowa by a score of 42-3, it is time to find out what the final College Football Playoff Rankings look like.

No. 1 will play No. 4 and No. 2 will play No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

So, without further ado, here is how the committee ranked the teams in the Final College Football Playoff Rankings of the season.