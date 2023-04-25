Inside the Article:
With the 2023 NFL Draft just a couple of days away, and our Detroit Lions having two picks in the opening round, we thought we would take a quick look back at each and every player they have taken in the 1st Round, dating all the way back to 1936, when they selected OG Sid Wagner out of Michigan State. (Click here to read more about Wagner)
Complete history of Detroit Lions 1st Round NFL Draft picks
Here are all of the selections the Detroit Lions have made in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft, in reverse order. (Courtesy of Pro Football Network)
2022
- Aidan Hutchinson | Pick 2
EDGE, Michigan
- Jameson Williams | Pick 12
WR, Alabama
2021
- Penei Sewell | Pick 7
OL, Oregon
2020
- Jeff Okudah | Pick 3
CB, Ohio State
2019
- T.J. Hockenson | Pick 8
TE, Iowa
2018
- Frank Ragnow | Pick 20
C, Arkansas
2017
- Jarrad Davis | Pick 21
LB, Florida
2016
- Taylor Decker | Pick 16
T, Ohio State
2015
- Laken Tomlinson | Pick 28
G, Duke
2014
- Eric Ebron | Pick 10
TE, North Carolina
2013
- Ezekiel Ansah | Pick 5
DE, BYU
2012
- Riley Reiff | Pick 23
T, Iowa
2011
- Nick Fairley | Pick 13
DT, Auburn
2010
- Ndamukong Suh | Pick 2
DT, Nebraska
- Jahvid Best | Pick 30
RB, California
2009
- Matthew Stafford | Pick 1
QB, Georgia
- Brandon Pettigrew | Pick 20
TE, Oklahoma State
2008
- Gosder Cherilus | Pick 17
T, Boston College
2007
- Calvin Johnson* | Pick 2
WR, Georgia Tech
2006
- Ernie Sims | Pick 9
LB, Florida State
2005
- Mike Williams | Pick 10
WR, USC
2004
- Roy Williams | Pick 7
WR, Texas
- Kevin Jones | Pick 30
RB, Virginia Tech
2003
- Charles Rogers | Pick 2
WR, Michigan State
2002
- Joey Harrington | Pick 3
QB, Oregon
2001
- Jeff Backus | Pick 18
T, Michigan
2000
- Stockar McDougle | Pick 20
T, Oklahoma
1999
- Chris Claiborne | Pick 9
LB, USC
- Aaron Gibson | Pick 27
T, Wisconsin
1998
- Terry Fair | Pick 20
DB, Tennessee
1997
- Bryant Westbrook | Pick 5
DB, Texas
1996
- Reggie Brown | Pick 17
LB, Texas A&M
- Jeff Hartings | Pick 23
C, Penn State
1995
- Luther Elliss | Pick 20
DT, Utah
1994
- Johnnie Morton | Pick 21
WR, USC
1993
The Lions traded the eighth pick to the New Orleans Saints.
1992
- Robert Porcher | Pick 26
DE, South Carolina State
1991
- Herman Moore | Pick 10
WR, Virginia
1990
- Andre Ware | Pick 7
QB, Houston
1989
- Barry Sanders* | Pick 3
RB, Oklahoma State
1988
- Bennie Blades | Pick 3
DB, Miami (FL)
1987
- Reggie Rogers | Pick 7
DE, Washington
1986
- Chuck Long | Pick 12
QB, Iowa
1985
- Lomas Brown | Pick 6
T, Florida
1984
- David Lewis | Pick 20
TE, California
1983
- James Jones | Pick 13
FB, Florida
1982
- Jimmy Williams | Pick 15
LB, Nebraska
1981
- Mark Nichols | Pick 16
WR, San Jose State
1980
- Billy Sims | Pick 1
RB, Oklahoma
1979
- Keith Dorney | Pick 10
T, Penn State
1978
- Luther Bradley | Pick 11
DB, Notre Dame
1977
The Lions traded the 12th selection to the Buffalo Bills.
1976
- James Hunter | Pick 10
DB, Grambling State
- Lawrence Gaines | Pick 16
RB, Wyoming
1975
- Lynn Boden | Pick 13
G, South Dakota State
1974
- Ed O’Neil | Pick 8
LB, Penn State
1973
- Ernie Price | Pick 17
DE, Texas A&M-Kingsville
1972
- Herb Orvis | Pick 16
DT, Colorado
1971
- Bob Bell | Pick 21
DT, Cincinnati
1970
- Steve Owens | Pick 19
RB, Oklahoma
1969
The Detroit Lions traded their first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams.
1968
- Greg Landry | Pick 11
QB, Massachusetts
- Earl McCullouch | Pick 24
WR, USC
1967
- Mel Farr | Pick 7
RB, UCLA
1966
The Detroit Lions forfeited their first-round selection to the Green Bay Packers as compensation for signing free agent Ron Kramer.
1965
- Tom Nowatzke | Pick 11
FB, Indiana
1964
- Pete Beathard | Pick 5
QB, USC
1963
- Daryl Sanders | Pick 12
T, Ohio State
1962
- John Hadl | Pick 10
QB, Kansas
1961
The Detroit Lions traded the 10th pick to the Cleveland Browns.
1960
- Johnny Robinson* | Pick 3
DB, LSU
1959
- Nick Pietrosante | Pick 6
FB, Notre Dame
1958
- Alex Karras* | Pick 10
DT, Iowa
1957
- Bill Glass | Pick 12
DE, Baylor
1956
- Howard Cassady | Pick 3
HB, Ohio State
1955
- Dave Middleton | Pick 12
DE, Auburn
1954
- Dick Chapman | Pick 13
T, Rice
1953
- Harley Sewell | Pick 13
G, Texas
1952
The Lions traded the 10th pick to the Cleveland Browns.
1951
The Lions traded the eighth pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.
1950
- Leon Hart | Pick 1
DE, Notre Dame
- Joe Watson | Pick 5
C, Rice
1949
- John Rauch | Pick 2
QB, Georgia
1948
- Y.A. Tittle* | Pick 6
QB, LSU
1947
- Glenn Davis | Pick 2
HB, Army
1946
- Bill Dellastatious | Pick 8
QB, Missouri
1945
- Frank Szymanski | Pick 6
C, Notre Dame
1944
- Otto Graham* | Pick 4
QB, Northwestern
1943
- Frankie Sinkwich | Pick 1
QB, Georgia
1942
- Bob Westfall | Pick 5
FB, Michigan
1941
- Jim Thomason | Pick 5
RB, Texas A&M
1940
- Doyle Nave | Pick 6
QB, USC (did not play a game for the team)
1939
- Johnny Pingel | Pick 7
RB, Michigan State
1938
- Alex Wojciechowicz* | Pick 6
C, Fordham
1937
- Lloyd Cardwell | Pick 7
RB, Nebraska
1936
- Sid Wagner | Pick 8
G, Michigan State
*Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Bottom Line: The Lions have not had a ton of success with their 1st Round Picks
As you can see above, the Lions have not had a ton of success while drafting in the 1st Round, as only seven of those players went on to have Hall-of-Fame careers. In fact, since 1960, the Lions have only selected two players who are currently in the Hall of Fame. Those players, of course, are Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.