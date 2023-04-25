With the 2023 NFL Draft just a couple of days away, and our Detroit Lions having two picks in the opening round, we thought we would take a quick look back at each and every player they have taken in the 1st Round, dating all the way back to 1936, when they selected OG Sid Wagner out of Michigan State. (Click here to read more about Wagner)

Complete history of Detroit Lions 1st Round NFL Draft picks

Here are all of the selections the Detroit Lions have made in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft, in reverse order. (Courtesy of Pro Football Network)

2022

Aidan Hutchinson | Pick 2

EDGE, Michigan

Jameson Williams | Pick 12

WR, Alabama

2021

Penei Sewell | Pick 7

OL, Oregon

2020

Jeff Okudah | Pick 3

CB, Ohio State

2019

T.J. Hockenson | Pick 8

TE, Iowa

2018

Frank Ragnow | Pick 20

C, Arkansas

2017

Jarrad Davis | Pick 21

LB, Florida

2016

Taylor Decker | Pick 16

T, Ohio State

2015

Laken Tomlinson | Pick 28

G, Duke

2014

Eric Ebron | Pick 10

TE, North Carolina

2013

Ezekiel Ansah | Pick 5

DE, BYU

2012

Riley Reiff | Pick 23

T, Iowa

2011

Nick Fairley | Pick 13

DT, Auburn

2010

Ndamukong Suh | Pick 2

DT, Nebraska

Jahvid Best | Pick 30

RB, California

2009

Matthew Stafford | Pick 1

QB, Georgia



Brandon Pettigrew | Pick 20

TE, Oklahoma State

2008

Gosder Cherilus | Pick 17

T, Boston College

2007

Calvin Johnson* | Pick 2

WR, Georgia Tech

2006

Ernie Sims | Pick 9

LB, Florida State

2005

Mike Williams | Pick 10

WR, USC

2004

Roy Williams | Pick 7

WR, Texas

Kevin Jones | Pick 30

RB, Virginia Tech

2003

Charles Rogers | Pick 2

WR, Michigan State

2002

Joey Harrington | Pick 3

QB, Oregon

2001

Jeff Backus | Pick 18

T, Michigan

2000

Stockar McDougle | Pick 20

T, Oklahoma

1999

Chris Claiborne | Pick 9

LB, USC

Aaron Gibson | Pick 27

T, Wisconsin

1998

Terry Fair | Pick 20

DB, Tennessee

1997

Bryant Westbrook | Pick 5

DB, Texas

1996

Reggie Brown | Pick 17

LB, Texas A&M

Jeff Hartings | Pick 23

C, Penn State

1995

Luther Elliss | Pick 20

DT, Utah

1994

Johnnie Morton | Pick 21

WR, USC

1993

The Lions traded the eighth pick to the New Orleans Saints.

1992

Robert Porcher | Pick 26

DE, South Carolina State

1991

Herman Moore | Pick 10

WR, Virginia

1990

Andre Ware | Pick 7

QB, Houston

1989

Barry Sanders* | Pick 3

RB, Oklahoma State

1988

Bennie Blades | Pick 3

DB, Miami (FL)

1987

Reggie Rogers | Pick 7

DE, Washington

1986

Chuck Long | Pick 12

QB, Iowa

1985

Lomas Brown | Pick 6

T, Florida

1984

David Lewis | Pick 20

TE, California

1983

James Jones | Pick 13

FB, Florida

1982

Jimmy Williams | Pick 15

LB, Nebraska

1981

Mark Nichols | Pick 16

WR, San Jose State

1980

Billy Sims | Pick 1

RB, Oklahoma

1979

Keith Dorney | Pick 10

T, Penn State

1978

Luther Bradley | Pick 11

DB, Notre Dame

1977

The Lions traded the 12th selection to the Buffalo Bills.

1976

James Hunter | Pick 10

DB, Grambling State

Lawrence Gaines | Pick 16

RB, Wyoming

1975

Lynn Boden | Pick 13

G, South Dakota State

1974

Ed O’Neil | Pick 8

LB, Penn State

1973

Ernie Price | Pick 17

DE, Texas A&M-Kingsville

1972

Herb Orvis | Pick 16

DT, Colorado

1971

Bob Bell | Pick 21

DT, Cincinnati

1970

Steve Owens | Pick 19

RB, Oklahoma

1969

The Detroit Lions traded their first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams.

1968

Greg Landry | Pick 11

QB, Massachusetts

Earl McCullouch | Pick 24

WR, USC

1967

Mel Farr | Pick 7

RB, UCLA

1966

The Detroit Lions forfeited their first-round selection to the Green Bay Packers as compensation for signing free agent Ron Kramer.

1965

Tom Nowatzke | Pick 11

FB, Indiana

1964

Pete Beathard | Pick 5

QB, USC

1963

Daryl Sanders | Pick 12

T, Ohio State

1962

John Hadl | Pick 10

QB, Kansas

1961

The Detroit Lions traded the 10th pick to the Cleveland Browns.

1960

Johnny Robinson* | Pick 3

DB, LSU

1959

Nick Pietrosante | Pick 6

FB, Notre Dame

1958

Alex Karras* | Pick 10

DT, Iowa

1957

Bill Glass | Pick 12

DE, Baylor

1956

Howard Cassady | Pick 3

HB, Ohio State

1955

Dave Middleton | Pick 12

DE, Auburn

1954

Dick Chapman | Pick 13

T, Rice

1953

Harley Sewell | Pick 13

G, Texas

1952

The Lions traded the 10th pick to the Cleveland Browns.

1951

The Lions traded the eighth pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.

1950

Leon Hart | Pick 1

DE, Notre Dame

Joe Watson | Pick 5

C, Rice

1949

John Rauch | Pick 2

QB, Georgia

1948

Y.A. Tittle* | Pick 6

QB, LSU

1947

Glenn Davis | Pick 2

HB, Army

1946

Bill Dellastatious | Pick 8

QB, Missouri

1945

Frank Szymanski | Pick 6

C, Notre Dame

1944

Otto Graham* | Pick 4

QB, Northwestern

1943

Frankie Sinkwich | Pick 1

QB, Georgia

1942

Bob Westfall | Pick 5

FB, Michigan

1941

Jim Thomason | Pick 5

RB, Texas A&M

1940

Doyle Nave | Pick 6

QB, USC (did not play a game for the team)

1939

Johnny Pingel | Pick 7

RB, Michigan State

1938

Alex Wojciechowicz* | Pick 6

C, Fordham

1937

Lloyd Cardwell | Pick 7

RB, Nebraska

1936

Sid Wagner | Pick 8

G, Michigan State

*Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Bottom Line: The Lions have not had a ton of success with their 1st Round Picks

As you can see above, the Lions have not had a ton of success while drafting in the 1st Round, as only seven of those players went on to have Hall-of-Fame careers. In fact, since 1960, the Lions have only selected two players who are currently in the Hall of Fame. Those players, of course, are Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.