I’m not going to lie, I’m a sucker for concept helmets and uniforms. While browsing some Detroit Lions Facebook pages this morning, I came across a Lions concept helmet that caught my attention.
As you can see below, this particular helmet features a heck of a lot of Honolulu blue and looks more like a college football helmet than something an NFL team would wear.
I will give this one a 7 out of 10, what about you?
1 thought on “Concept Honolulu blue Detroit Lions concept helmet is college-like [Photo]”
I think it’s too busy. Love the blue helmet idea though, I’d like to see some other designs with that color.