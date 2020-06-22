Conflicting report emerges as to where Detroit Tigers will hold Spring Training 2.0

On Saturday, a report surfaced saying that Major League Baseball teams would hold Spring Training 2.0 at their home ballparks if a 2020 season were to be played.
Well, according to the most recent reports, at 2020 season will take place and “Spring Training” will begin on July 1st.
Jennifer Hammond of FOX 2 says a source close to the situation has indicated the Detroit Tigers will not hold “Spring Training” at Comerica Park but instead, it will be held at their normal Spring Training home in Lakeland, Florida.
Tigers expected to hold their return to spring training in Lakeland, per a source close to the situation.
— Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) June 23, 2020