Conflicting report emerges regarding Houston Texans agreeing on trade terms for Deshaun Watson

UPDATE:
According to Josina Anderson, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson has only waived his no-trade clause for the Miami Dolphins BUT Miami’s offer does not meet the threshold to get a deal done.
A previous report from the Houston Chronicle suggests the Houston Texans have agreed on trade terms that would send QB Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins.
While #Texans QB Deshaun Watson has only waived his no-trade clause, thus far, to the #Dolphins (which is true, as 1st reported by @RapSheet )…I'm also told Miami's offer still does not meet the threshold to get a deal done. The price will not bend for MIA, or any other team!
— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 27, 2021
PREVIOUS REPORT FROM HOUSTON CHRONICLE:
According to a report from John McClain, the Houston Texans have agreed on trade terms that would send QB Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins.
But, though the terms may be agreed upon, McClain is also reporting that the Dolphins are not willing to officially pull the trigger on the deal until Watson’s legal issues are resolved and they know if Roger Goodell will suspend his under the league’s personal conduct policy.
From Houston Chronicle: