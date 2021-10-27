Conflicting report emerges regarding Houston Texans agreeing on trade terms for Deshaun Watson

UPDATE:

According to Josina Anderson, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson has only waived his no-trade clause for the Miami Dolphins BUT Miami’s offer does not meet the threshold to get a deal done.

A previous report from the Houston Chronicle suggests the Houston Texans have agreed on trade terms that would send QB Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins.

While #Texans QB Deshaun Watson has only waived his no-trade clause, thus far, to the #Dolphins (which is true, as 1st reported by @RapSheet )…I'm also told Miami's offer still does not meet the threshold to get a deal done. The price will not bend for MIA, or any other team! — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 27, 2021

According to a report from John McClain, the Houston Texans have agreed on trade terms that would send QB Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins.

But, though the terms may be agreed upon, McClain is also reporting that the Dolphins are not willing to officially pull the trigger on the deal until Watson’s legal issues are resolved and they know if Roger Goodell will suspend his under the league’s personal conduct policy.

The compensation has been agreed to, according to sources familiar with the situation. The Texans should get the three first-round picks they’ve been asking for, but Caserio might have to accept lesser picks than the second-round selections he’s demanded.

Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross has approved a Watson trade, but he wants his legal issues resolved. The only way for Watson to do that before the trade deadline would be to settle the 22 civil suits. League sources say Watson doesn’t want to settle his cases because he believes it would be an admission of guilt.

Before a deal can be completed, Ross would have to find out from commissioner Roger Goodell if Watson would be suspended under the personal conduct policy, and if so, how many games he would miss.

In the report, McClain also suggested that it is still possible that the Carolina Panthers could still be in the mix and that Watson could waive his no-trade clause to go there as “Charlotte is about 200 miles from his hometown of Gainesville, Ga., where many of his family members reside.”

Nation, how do you think this plays out?