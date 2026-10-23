It appears as if the Connor Hellebuyck trade saga is close to coming to an end. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman posted on X on Friday morning, “Sources: New Jersey and Winnipeg are working on a Connor Hellebuyck deal. We will see what develops.”

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Hellebuyck is coming off a down season in Winnipeg

This is a surprising development on all fronts. Hellebuyck asked for a trade before the start of the 2026-27 NHL season, and he could soon be getting his wish. Hellebuyck played in 57 games in the 2025-26 season with Winnipeg. His record was 23-23-11 with a .895 save percentage and a 2.86 GAA, along with zero shutouts.

Apr 13, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) scores a goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What a Connor Hellebuyck trade means for the Detroit Red Wings

Assuming this were to go down, the 33-year-old would be on the move to the Devils from the Jets. That matters to the Detroit Red Wings because John Gibson is in the final season of his contract and becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2027, and Detroit may decide to trade him later this season.

Hellebuyck going from Winnipeg to New Jersey would be a major shakeup across the NHL.