fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 24 vs IU · 12:00 PM4-2Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 24 at UCLA · 3:30 PM2-5Next gameRed WingsSat, Oct 24 at CGY · 10:00 PM3-3Next gameLionsSun, Oct 25 vs GB · 4:25 PM3-2 · NFC North2026-27 seasonPistons1-0Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 24 vs IU · 12:00 PM4-2

Connor Hellebuyck Traded By Winnipeg Jets in Blockbuster Deal

Connor Hellebuyck traded to Devils
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

One of the biggest names in the NHL is officially on the move, according to a major breaking report. The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to trade superstar goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils, bringing a dramatic conclusion to a months-long standoff between the three-time Vezina Trophy winner and the organization.

DSN TVRed Wings · newest firstAll Red Wings video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

The stunning development was reported Friday by NHL insider Darren Dreger, who indicated that the trade call had been completed and that the players involved were being notified.

Players are being informed. Trade call is complete. Connor Hellebuyck has been traded to New Jersey. Details to follow.

What Winnipeg Gets Back for Connor Hellebuyck

The full trade package had not yet been disclosed in the initial announcement, but the significance of the move is unmistakable. New Jersey is acquiring one of the most accomplished goaltenders of his generation.

TSN insider Chris Johnston later reported the return: Winnipeg receives goaltender Nico Daws, forwards Dawson Mercer and Nick Bjugstad, 18-year-old forward prospect Alexander Command, and two draft picks.

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights
Apr 13, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) warms up before the start of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Connor Hellebuyck Trade Ends Months of Uncertainty

Hellebuyck’s relationship with Winnipeg deteriorated during the offseason after he requested a trade and subsequently failed to report to training camp.

The Jets suspended the veteran goaltender, creating a complicated situation that stretched into the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season.

Hellebuyck’s suspension was scheduled to expire Friday, Oct. 23, giving Winnipeg an important deadline to resolve his future.

As previously detailed in the NHL’s coverage of his absence, Hellebuyck publicly confirmed his desire to leave the organization in August after spending his entire NHL career with the Jets.

The 33-year-old goaltender is signed through the 2030-31 season with an annual salary-cap hit of $8.5 million, providing New Jersey with the opportunity to keep an elite netminder for several more seasons.

Hellebuyck has won three Vezina Trophies and the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. He also helped the United States capture Olympic gold in 2026.

Devils Land Superstar as Red Wings Continue Navigating Goalie Injuries

The trade immediately changes the balance of power in the Eastern Conference, with New Jersey adding a proven elite goaltender to a roster featuring Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.

It also creates an interesting contrast for the Detroit Red Wings, who are dealing with an entirely different situation between the pipes.

As we previously reported following Thursday’s victory over Vancouver, John Gibson suffered an upper-body injury, forcing Michal Postava into his NHL debut while Daniil Tarasov was already sidelined.

Detroit’s goaltending concerns are currently injury-related, but New Jersey’s acquisition of Hellebuyck illustrates just how aggressively teams in the Eastern Conference are positioning themselves to compete.

The Devils have also appeared among the teams reportedly acceptable to former Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, whose list of preferred trade destinations recently expanded to 10 clubs.

There is no indication that the Hellebuyck trade involves Larkin or the Red Wings.

For New Jersey, however, landing a goaltender of Hellebuyck’s caliber represents a major statement of intent.

After months of speculation, suspension drama, and trade negotiations, Connor Hellebuyck’s time in Winnipeg is coming to an end. The New Jersey Devils have landed one of hockey’s biggest stars.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy