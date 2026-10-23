One of the biggest names in the NHL is officially on the move, according to a major breaking report. The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to trade superstar goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils, bringing a dramatic conclusion to a months-long standoff between the three-time Vezina Trophy winner and the organization.

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The stunning development was reported Friday by NHL insider Darren Dreger, who indicated that the trade call had been completed and that the players involved were being notified.

“Players are being informed. Trade call is complete. Connor Hellebuyck has been traded to New Jersey. Details to follow.“

What Winnipeg Gets Back for Connor Hellebuyck

The full trade package had not yet been disclosed in the initial announcement, but the significance of the move is unmistakable. New Jersey is acquiring one of the most accomplished goaltenders of his generation.

TSN insider Chris Johnston later reported the return: Winnipeg receives goaltender Nico Daws, forwards Dawson Mercer and Nick Bjugstad, 18-year-old forward prospect Alexander Command, and two draft picks.

Apr 13, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) warms up before the start of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Connor Hellebuyck Trade Ends Months of Uncertainty

Hellebuyck’s relationship with Winnipeg deteriorated during the offseason after he requested a trade and subsequently failed to report to training camp.

The Jets suspended the veteran goaltender, creating a complicated situation that stretched into the opening weeks of the 2026-27 season.

Hellebuyck’s suspension was scheduled to expire Friday, Oct. 23, giving Winnipeg an important deadline to resolve his future.

As previously detailed in the NHL’s coverage of his absence, Hellebuyck publicly confirmed his desire to leave the organization in August after spending his entire NHL career with the Jets.

The 33-year-old goaltender is signed through the 2030-31 season with an annual salary-cap hit of $8.5 million, providing New Jersey with the opportunity to keep an elite netminder for several more seasons.

Hellebuyck has won three Vezina Trophies and the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. He also helped the United States capture Olympic gold in 2026.

Devils Land Superstar as Red Wings Continue Navigating Goalie Injuries

The trade immediately changes the balance of power in the Eastern Conference, with New Jersey adding a proven elite goaltender to a roster featuring Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.

It also creates an interesting contrast for the Detroit Red Wings, who are dealing with an entirely different situation between the pipes.

As we previously reported following Thursday’s victory over Vancouver, John Gibson suffered an upper-body injury, forcing Michal Postava into his NHL debut while Daniil Tarasov was already sidelined.

Detroit’s goaltending concerns are currently injury-related, but New Jersey’s acquisition of Hellebuyck illustrates just how aggressively teams in the Eastern Conference are positioning themselves to compete.

The Devils have also appeared among the teams reportedly acceptable to former Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, whose list of preferred trade destinations recently expanded to 10 clubs.

There is no indication that the Hellebuyck trade involves Larkin or the Red Wings.

For New Jersey, however, landing a goaltender of Hellebuyck’s caliber represents a major statement of intent.

After months of speculation, suspension drama, and trade negotiations, Connor Hellebuyck’s time in Winnipeg is coming to an end. The New Jersey Devils have landed one of hockey’s biggest stars.