Michigan’s problems are no longer confined to frustrated fans wondering what has happened to the Wolverines’ offense. Connor Stalions has now entered the conversation, and he isn’t putting the blame primarily on Bryce Underwood, the running game or a roster that has suddenly dropped consecutive Big Ten games.

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He’s pointing directly at the Michigan coaching staff.

Following Michigan’s 20-14 loss to Minnesota, Stalions unleashed a lengthy breakdown of what he believes is actually wrong in Ann Arbor. His criticism went far beyond play-calling, with the former Michigan staffer accusing the Wolverines of repeated failures in clock management, situational football and overall leadership.

And Stalions used one particularly strong phrase to describe it: “coaching malpractice.”

Connor Stalions Says Michigan Is Blaming the Symptoms

Michigan dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten after losing at Minnesota, continuing an alarming slide following a 3-0 start. The Wolverines have now lost to Iowa and Minnesota in consecutive weeks, and the offense has become the obvious target for criticism.

Stalions believes that focus is too narrow.

“Michigan’s 3-2. Fans are rightfully emotional. The offense isn’t moving the ball. QB play needs to be better. The run game needs to be better. All of these things can be true. But at some point, you have to stop blaming the symptoms and identify the root cause,” Stalions wrote. He then turned his attention directly toward Michigan’s leadership.

“This is college football. You need the talent, but you need the leadership to empower the talent. There were 3 current NFL Head Coaches empowering the talent in 2021-23. One is the current Super Bowl champ, with 2 other former Michigan staffers as ST Coordinator and Defensive Run Game Coordinator. Right now, we’re not seeing anything close to that. There’s coaching malpractice on a weekly basis, and it’s in every area. Clock management, lack of situational awareness, and making things extremely easy for the opposing play callers.”

That’s not criticism of one bad call. Stalions is arguing that Michigan’s problems are systemic.

Stalions Targets Michigan’s Game Management

This isn’t the first time Stalions has gone after Kyle Whittingham’s staff. He questioned Michigan’s defensive strategy following the loss to Iowa, and his latest criticism expands the argument considerably.

One of his biggest complaints involves clock management, and Stalions believes the warning signs appeared during Michigan’s season-opening escape against Western Michigan.

He pointed back to the final two minutes of that game, when Michigan trailed by two and Western Michigan picked up a first down with 1:50 remaining. Because the first down occurred inside the final two minutes, the game clock temporarily stopped while the chains were reset.

Stalions argued Michigan then unnecessarily burned a timeout while the game clock was already stopped.

“Clock management. It started in the Western Michigan game,” Stalions wrote. “Nobody talked about it because 2 minutes later, the most controversial second of this century became the topic of college football all week. But there shouldn’t have even been 1 second on the clock — there should’ve been 51 seconds on the clock. Or at the very least, 11.”

Stalions Says Michigan Cost Itself Valuable Time

Stalions had actually flagged the sequence immediately after Michigan’s miraculous 13-12 victory over Western Michigan. On Sept. 5, he wrote that calling the timeout after the first down and then failing to get the running back out of bounds on the following play cost Michigan roughly 50 seconds that could have been critical.

Michigan ultimately survived because officials restored one second to the clock, allowing Underwood to connect with JJ Buchanan on the game-winning Hail Mary. That spectacular finish largely buried the clock-management questions Stalions had raised.

Now he’s bringing them back.

“But vs. Western Michigan at 1:50 left in the 4th Quarter, Western got a first down. The clock stopped,” Stalions wrote. “And with the play clock running down to :30 without any time on the game clock running, trailing by 2, Michigan called a timeout. The clock was already stopped. Timeouts save 40 seconds. This one saved 30. Ten seconds lost. Not ideal.”

His conclusion was pointed.

“Thank God for that extra second. Should’ve been at least 11 seconds, though.”

Minnesota Loss Gives Stalions More Ammunition

The problem for Michigan is that the results have made criticism of the coaching staff increasingly difficult to dismiss. Against Minnesota, the Wolverines were held to just 180 total yards while failing to score in the second half.

Underwood completed 10 of 21 passes for 101 yards and threw two interceptions. Michigan managed only 79 rushing yards, committed three turnovers and watched a 14-7 halftime advantage turn into a six-point loss.

The defense actually scored half of Michigan’s points when Nathaniel Staehling returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown. Michigan’s offense produced only one touchdown all afternoon.

That performance came one week after the Wolverines scored 19 points in their loss to Iowa. Five games into the season, the offense is searching for answers while Michigan’s margin for error has nearly disappeared.

Whittingham acknowledged after the Minnesota loss that significant changes could be considered during the bye week. Stalions appears to believe the problems require something much larger than simply changing quarterbacks or tweaking the playbook.

Connor Stalions Puts the Michigan Coaching Staff on Notice

There is no shortage of possible targets when a team expected to contend begins 0-2 in conference play. Underwood has struggled, Michigan’s offensive line has been inconsistent, the running game hasn’t consistently controlled games and offensive coordinator Jason Beck has faced growing criticism.

Stalions isn’t excusing any of that.

His argument is that those issues are symptoms of a bigger failure. Michigan has talented players, but he believes the current staff isn’t putting those players in the same position to succeed that previous Wolverine staffs did during the program’s championship run.

That’s a much more uncomfortable accusation for Whittingham and his assistants because personnel problems can sometimes be solved by development, lineup changes or recruiting. Problems involving situational awareness, clock management and leadership land directly on the coaching staff.

Michigan now has a bye week to figure out what comes next. The Wolverines return against Penn State before facing an increasingly difficult second half of the schedule, meaning the time for experimentation is disappearing quickly.

Stalions has already identified what he believes is Michigan’s root problem.

Now Whittingham and his staff have to prove him wrong.