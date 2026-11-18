Former Michigan Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions was paying close attention to the College Football Playoff rankings when they came out on Tuesday night. Michigan is 5-5 this season, and the Wolverines were nowhere in the committee’s top 25.

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When the rankings were announced, Stalions was outraged. He said on his X account, “South Carolina has no business being in the top 30, let alone being 21, after losing to Arkansas. Let’s be very clear what the SECommittee does: they sneak in all the undeserving SEC teams just so they can boost the other SEC resumes.”

The loss he is talking about was not close. Arkansas beat South Carolina 34-6 in Fayetteville on Nov. 14. The Gamecocks still came out at No. 21 on Tuesday.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline beside off-field analyst Connor Stalions at Ohio State in 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Connor Stalions Counted Nine SEC Teams in the Top 25

The SEC put nine teams in the committee’s top 25, more than any other conference. The biggest issue is that the South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 21, the Oklahoma Sooners at No. 22, the Florida Gators at No. 24, and the Ole Miss Rebels at No. 25 are all 6-4 this season and someway somehow ranked. With the way these things are ranked, this is to make the SEC look stronger from top to bottom.

The Head-to-Head Results the Committee Looked Past

How is the Alabama Crimson Tide ranked third, ahead of the Tennessee Volunteers at ninth, when the Volunteers beat the Crimson Tide 26-10 in Knoxville on Oct. 17?

How are the Texas Longhorns, who have two losses, ranked fifth and ahead of teams like the Indiana Hoosiers, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Miami Hurricanes, who all have one loss? This is why people like Stalions and others believe that the College Football Playoff rankings are a joke.