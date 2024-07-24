Connor Stalions Talks Michigan Scandal in New Documentary

Connor Stalions to Address Sign-Stealing Allegations in New Netflix Documentary

Netflix is set to release a new “UNTOLD” sports documentary this summer featuring former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions, who is at the center of the NCAA’s investigation into sign-stealing allegations against the Wolverines. The documentary, titled “Sign Stealer,” will debut on Aug. 27, days before Michigan’s season opener against Fresno State.

UNTOLD is back with three new sports stories that go well beyond the headlines.



Sign Stealer (Aug 27): Connor Stalions shares his side of…

According to a post from Netflix, the documentary will explore Stalions’ perspective on the alleged sign-stealing scheme that brought him into the public eye. Stalions, a former recruiting analyst, joined Michigan in 2022 and resigned in November following an unpaid suspension during the investigation.

The NCAA’s probe focuses on allegations that individuals associated with Michigan had purchased tickets to other Big Ten games, and used electronic devices to record opponents’ signals, which is against NCAA regulations. Although sign-stealing itself is not banned, using electronics to do so and in-person scouting of future opponents during the season are prohibited.

The timing of the documentary’s release, just before Michigan kicks off its season, raises concerns about potential distractions as the team defends its national title. Connor Stalions has not commented publicly since his resignation, except through a statement from his attorney expressing gratitude for his tenure and his intention not to become a distraction for the team.