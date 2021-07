Sharing is caring!

On Saturday night, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier squared off for the third time and it was Poirier who walked away with the win after the fight was stopped after McGregor suffered a gruesome injury.

Here is a still photo of McGregor’s ankle/leg at an angle that is not supposed to happen.

If you didn’t get a good enough view earlier… #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/peNjVdTPV9 — Kyle Marley (@BigMarley3) July 11, 2021