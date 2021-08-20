Contract details emerge for Detroit Pistons F Hamidou Diallo

On Thursday, news broke that the Detroit Pistons had re-signed F Hamidou Diallo to a 2-year contract.

Now, contract details have emerged and the 23-year-old Diallo will receive a flat $5.2 million per season over the next two years with the second season being a team option.

In 2020-21, Diallo averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20 games with the Pistons.

