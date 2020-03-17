38.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Contract details emerge for newest Detroit Lions LB Jamie Collins

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Monday night, news broke that the Detroit Lions will be signing former New England Patriots LB Jamie Collins to a 3-year, $30 million deal.

Embed from Getty Images

Earlier this morning, Albert Breer broke down exactly how Collins’ contract will be structured.

Nation, do you think this is a good deal for the Lions?

