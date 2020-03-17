Contract details emerge for newest Detroit Lions LB Jamie Collins

On Monday night, news broke that the Detroit Lions will be signing former New England Patriots LB Jamie Collins to a 3-year, $30 million deal.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Earlier this morning, Albert Breer broke down exactly how Collins’ contract will be structured.

New Lions LB Jamie Collins' three-year, $30 million deal is very clean. Gets $7 million to sign, a $4 million base, and $7 million of his $8.8 million base for '21 is fully guaranteed. Base for '22 is $9.8 million. Workout bonuses for $200K in '21 and '22 get total to $30M. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 17, 2020

- Advertisement -

Nation, do you think this is a good deal for the Lions?