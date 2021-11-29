Contract details for Michigan State coach Mel Tucker released

by

Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker officially inked his massive new contract extension last week, a 10 year, $95 million deal that makes him the highest paid coach in the Big Ten.

And now, the details of the contract have been made public. It’s 100% guaranteed, meaning that even if he were to be fired (without cause), the school would still owe him all of what was left on the deal.

Per The Detroit Free Press:

“(Tucker) will make $5.9 million in base salary, $3.1 million in media appearances, $100,000 from school-negotiated apparel and a $400,000 annual retention bonus.”

Tucker led the Spartans to a 10-2 mark in 2021, including becoming the first coach in Spartans history to win their first two matchups against in-state rival Michigan.

– – Quotes via The Detroit Free Press Link – –

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.