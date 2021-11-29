Contract details for Michigan State coach Mel Tucker released

Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker officially inked his massive new contract extension last week, a 10 year, $95 million deal that makes him the highest paid coach in the Big Ten.

And now, the details of the contract have been made public. It’s 100% guaranteed, meaning that even if he were to be fired (without cause), the school would still owe him all of what was left on the deal.

This means that, assuming approval by MSU's board, the top buyouts that would be owed by public schools, as of Jan. 1, will be:

Mel Tucker: $95.4 million (deal runs thru 1/15/32)

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher: $94.95M

Penn State's James Franklin: $80M

Mel Tucker: $95.4 million (deal runs thru 1/15/32)

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher: $94.95M

Penn State's James Franklin: $80M

Clemson's Dabo Swinney: $47.5M

Per The Detroit Free Press:

“(Tucker) will make $5.9 million in base salary, $3.1 million in media appearances, $100,000 from school-negotiated apparel and a $400,000 annual retention bonus.”

Tucker led the Spartans to a 10-2 mark in 2021, including becoming the first coach in Spartans history to win their first two matchups against in-state rival Michigan.

