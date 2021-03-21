Contract details for newly signed Detroit Lions DE/OLB Charles Harris released

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes had a busy week, which included the signing of former 1st round pick DE Charles Harris to an undisclosed contract.

And now, we know the terms of the deal.

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the contract carries a cap hit of $1.75 million, with a $1.4 million base salary coupled with a $375,000 signing bonus.

Details of DE/OLB Charles Harris' 1-year deal with the Lions. $1.4 million base salary fully guaranteed. $350,000 signing bonus. Cap hit $1.75 million. https://t.co/qH2PwEwYbd — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 21, 2021

The Kansas City native played collegiately at Missouri and was subsequently drafted by Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He’s amassed 79 tackles and four pass deflections during his career thus far.