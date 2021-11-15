Contract details released for Detroit Tigers deal with LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

UPDATE:

The details have been released for the Detroit Tigers deal with LHP Eduardo Rodriguez.

According to Jeff Passan, it is a 5-year deal worth between $77-80 million.

There are also reports that Rodriguez will have an opt-out clause in the contract.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a five-year deal with between $77 million and $80 million, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 15, 2021

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to a report from Cody Stavenhagen, the Detroit Tigers are close to finalizing a multi-year deal with free agent LHP Eduardo Rodriguez.

As noted by Stavenhagen, Rodriguez posted a 4.16 ERA and a 3.32 FIP with the Boston Red Sox in 2021.

Sources: The Tigers are close to finalizing a multiyear deal with free agent LHP Eduardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez had a 4.16 ERA and 3.32 FIP last season for the Red Sox. Finished sixth in Cy Young voting in 2019. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) November 15, 2021

