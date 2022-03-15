Contract details reveal huge raise for Detroit Lions WR/PR Kalif Raymond

UPDATE:
According to Jeff Howe, Kalif Raymond‘s contract with the Detroit Lions if for 2 years and is worth $9.5 million.
If this report is true, this would be a huge raise for Raymond.
Lions have agreed to re-sign WR Kalif Raymond for two years and $9.5M, per source.
ORIGINAL REPORT:
According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions are bringing back another one of their own.
Garafolo is that the Lions are re-signing WR/PR Kalif Raymond.
Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press just added that it is a 2-year deal.
The #Lions are re-signing WR/returner Kalif Raymond, source says. Back in Detroit after a career-best 48 catches and 4 TDs last season.
