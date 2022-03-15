in Detroit Lions

Contract details reveal huge raise for Detroit Lions WR/PR Kalif Raymond

UPDATE:

According to Jeff Howe, Kalif Raymond‘s contract with the Detroit Lions if for 2 years and is worth $9.5 million.

If this report is true, this would be a huge raise for Raymond.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions are bringing back another one of their own.

Garafolo is that the Lions are re-signing WR/PR Kalif Raymond.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press just added that it is a 2-year deal.

