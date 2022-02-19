Contract projection for Detroit Lions EDGE Charles Harris

The Detroit Lions are going to have some important decisions to make during the offseason and one of those decisions will be whether or not they bring back EDGE rusher, Charles Harris.

After starting only nine games over his first four seasons in the league, the Lions took a chance on Harris and it paid off as he racked up 7.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

According to Pro Football Focus, Harris is the No. 107 ranked free agent in this year’s class.

Here is what Pro Football Focus has to say about Harris, along with his contract projection.

Charles Harris had a breakout stretch with the Detroit Lions in a similar fashion to Lions edge defender Romeo Okwara, who cashed in on a strong three-year, $37 million ($12.33M per year) deal in the 2021 offseason. Harris’ 78.7 pass-rush grade and 52 quarterback pressures trailed Okwara’s 84.5 and 61, but the former first-rounder may have played his way into a decent deal putting up strong numbers in his first season with over 500 snaps and with an injured Detroit Lions defensive line around him.

Strengths:

– Spin move

– Winning to the outside as a pass-rusher

Weaknesses:

– One year of good production

– Run defense

– Finishing plays

Scheme Fit/Role:

NO. 3 PASS-RUSHER: Even with a breakout 2021 season, Harris is best if relied upon as a third rusher as part of a rotation. He does his best working rushing off the edge from wide alignments.

Recent Injury History:

Harris missed time in 2019 with a wrist injury and battled an ankle injury in 2020. Last season, Harris played a career-high 871 snaps.

Contract Projection: Three years, $27 million ($9M per year), $15 million total guaranteed

Bottom Line:

Harris broke out with a 78.6 pass-rush grade in 2021, accumulating 39% of his five-year career pressure total in just one year. He’s at his best as a third rusher, but there may be a low-end No. 2 pass-rushing job that makes sense as he looks to prove last season wasn’t a fluke.