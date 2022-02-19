Contract projection for Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker

The Detroit Lions are going to have some important decisions to make during the offseason and one of those decisions will be whether or not they bring back safety, Tracy Walker.

During Walker’s rookie season, we hyped up Walker quite a bit on this site as we believed he would quickly develop into a top-end NFL safety. Unfortunately, Walker was under the watch of one of the worst head coaches in NFL history, Matt Patricia, and that seemed to hold him back in a big way.

Fast forward to 2021, and Walker showed that he can be a solid NFL safety, even though he only had one interception on the season. (He did rack up 108 tackles)

According to Pro Football Focus, Walker is the No. 169 ranked free agent in this year’s class.

Here is what Pro Football Focus has to say about Harris, along with his contract projection.

The former third-round pick has flashed the ability to be both a proficient deep-third free safety and run defender over the course of his rookie contract. Walker’s 231 total tackles over the last three seasons rank third among safeties, which includes 17 for loss or no gain — a top-10 mark.

Strengths:

– Coverage from deep alignments

– Reliable run defender and tackler

Weaknesses:

– Has struggled in coverage when coming down into the box

– Little success singled up on tight ends in coverage

Scheme Fit/Role:

FREE SAFETY: Walker has been at his worst in Detroit when they’ve asked him to come down into the box and match up with tight ends. However, he has earned above-average coverage grades from deeper alignments, whether in split-safety or single-high coverages.

Recent Injury History:

Walker missed several games with illness in 2021 and one game with a foot injury in 2020. He also missed three games with a knee injury in 2019.

Contract Projection: Two years, $9 million ($4.5M per year), $5.25 million total guaranteed

Bottom Line:

The only truly disappointing season of Walker’s four years in Detroit was a 2020 campaign where the Lions played him more around the line of scrimmage. The results when he’s been able to play from deeper alignments and in the slot have been much better. That’s where he could potentially step in as a starter elsewhere.

In my opinion, if the Lions can get Walker for just $4.5 million per season, they do it in a heartbeat.

The problem is, I think Walker will demand more.