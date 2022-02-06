in U of M

Contract reveals who will be Michigan’s co-defensive coordinators in 2022

13 Views 3 Votes

After leading the Michigan Wolverines to one of the top defenses in the country in 2021, now-former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is headed back to the Baltimore Ravens.

So, who will be the next defensive coordinator at Michigan?

Well, thanks to some research by Clayton Sayfie, we now know that one of the Wolverines co-defensive coordinators will be Steve Clinkscale, who was Michigan’s DBs coach and passing game coordinator in 2021.

According to Clinkscales contract, if the Wolverines defense finished in the top 25 in passing defense (they did), he will get a $100,000 raise and will be promoted to co-defensive coordinator the following season.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Cleveland Cavaliers complete trade for Caris LeVert