Contract reveals who will be Michigan’s co-defensive coordinators in 2022

After leading the Michigan Wolverines to one of the top defenses in the country in 2021, now-former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is headed back to the Baltimore Ravens.

So, who will be the next defensive coordinator at Michigan?

Well, thanks to some research by Clayton Sayfie, we now know that one of the Wolverines co-defensive coordinators will be Steve Clinkscale, who was Michigan’s DBs coach and passing game coordinator in 2021.

According to Clinkscales contract, if the Wolverines defense finished in the top 25 in passing defense (they did), he will get a $100,000 raise and will be promoted to co-defensive coordinator the following season.