Contracts of Two Detroit Lions Void, Adding to 2026 Dead Cap Total

The Detroit Lions officially absorbed another chunk of future salary-cap weight this week.

As of February 14, the contracts of linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive tackle D.J. Reader were formally voided, locking in additional dead money on Detroit’s 2026 salary cap.

How Much Dead Cap Are the Lions Carrying?

With both contracts now voided, the Lions are currently carrying $9,287,290 in total dead cap for 2026, ranking 17th in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

Anzalone and Reader alone account for $4,929,000 of that figure.

Spotrac summarized the situation clearly:

“The contracts of DL D.J. Reader & LB Alex Anzalone are set to void today, leaving behind $4,929,000 of dead cap in 2026. The 31-year-olds should each draw solid interest on the open market next month.”

What a Voided Contract Actually Means

While the term “voided” can sound alarming, it does not mean either player is immediately free to sign elsewhere.

Both players will officially become unrestricted free agents on March 11 , when the new league year begins

, when the new league year begins Detroit can begin negotiating with them on March 9 , during the NFL’s legal tampering window

, during the NFL’s legal tampering window The dead cap charges are locked in, regardless of whether either player returns

In other words, even if the Lions re-sign Anzalone, Reader, or both, the dead money cannot be removed or adjusted.

Detroit Still Has Options

Despite the cap hit, Detroit isn’t boxed into losing either player.

Alex Anzalone remains a core leader on defense and a trusted voice in the locker room

remains a core leader on defense and a trusted voice in the locker room D.J. Reader brought interior toughness and experience to the defensive line

General manager Brad Holmes can still work out new deals if both sides see mutual value—just with the understanding that the cap consequences are already baked into the 2026 books.

Bigger Picture: Cap Management, Not Panic

This type of cap maneuvering is common for competitive teams pushing windows forward. The Lions knew these charges were coming, and they were planned accordingly.

While the numbers sting on paper, they don’t signal trouble—just the cost of doing business as Detroit balances roster continuity with long-term flexibility.