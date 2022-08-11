‘Conventional wisdom’ suggests when Jameson Williams will make NFL debut

According to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, “conventional wisdom” suggests that Detroit Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams will not make his NFL debut until Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The conventional wisdom in Allen Park is that Williams will remain sidelined until the Lions return from their Week 6 bye, pushing a return to October 23rd against the Dallas Cowboys. Staying on the NFI list to start the year forces Williams to miss at least the first four games.

On Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN released an article and he noted that when he went to Detroit Lions training camp in early August, Brad Holmes told him that Jameson Williams will not play in Week 1 but he would not disclose a timetable beyond that.

From Jeremy Fowler (ESPN):

Detroit is in zero rush with one of its top 2022 draft picks. General manager Brad Holmes said receiver Jameson Williams — who’s still on the non-football injury list while rehabbing a torn ACL — will not play Week 1, but the team isn’t publicly disclosing a timetable beyond that.

“We’re going to be very smart with him,” Holmes said. “He’s in a good place right now. It’s not going to be Week 1.”

“[Coach] Dan [Campbell] and I felt we were in a position to acquire a player like this and don’t need him for Day 1,” Holmes said. “It’s a long-term thing.”

During a previous report, NFL insider Tom Pelissero said it “sounds likely” that Jameson Williams will start the 2022 season on the NFI list. If that is the case, Williams will be forced to sit out a minimum of four games.

“It sounds likely that he is going to start the season on the NFI list, which would take him out at least four games,” Pelissero said on NFL Network. “Probably the most likely timeline for his return is around November. Now, I’ve also talked to people here who say he’s absolutely champing at the bit to get back in right now. He was actually standing on the field kinda tossing the ball to himself, looked like he was holding himself back from going out there and running some routes.”

Nation, when do you think we will see Jameson Williams on the field with the Detroit Lions in 2022?

