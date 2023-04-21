Cops ordered to arrest Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown, the former NFL star, has once again found himself in legal trouble. According to TMZ Sports, a Miami-Dade County judge has ordered the Broward County Sheriff's Office to arrest Brown for failing to pay child support to his ex-girlfriend, Wiltrice Jackson. Brown had allegedly been evading payments that he was required to make. However, the judge has given Brown an option to pay $30,000 to be released from custody, which will be applied to his unpaid child support.

Key Points

A Miami-Dade County judge has ordered the arrest of Brown over unpaid child support to his ex-girlfriend.

Brown allegedly failed to make required payments to Wiltrice Jackson.

Brown can be released from custody if he pays $30,000, which will be applied to his unpaid child support.

Police have previously been instructed to arrest Brown multiple times, including in 2022 for alleged domestic battery, but the warrant was withdrawn.

Big Picture: Antonio Brown's legal troubles

The arrest warrant for Brown over unpaid child support is the latest legal trouble for the former NFL star. Brown has been in the news for various legal issues in the past, including allegations of domestic violence and assault.

Bottom Line – Pay your child support!

Regardless of one's celebrity status, fulfilling financial obligations is a crucial aspect of being a responsible adult. It is hoped that Brown will settle his debts and resolve his legal issues soon.