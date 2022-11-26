Cornelius Johnson plays hero in the first half for the Michigan Wolverines [VIDEO]

Not a lot was going right for the Michigan Wolverines in the first half against Ohio State. The offense was stymied through the first quarter-and-a-half, with zero rushing yards to speak of. Down 10-3, after a phenomenal defensive performance, the Wolverines faced a 3 &9 and Ohio State brought the house. J.J. McCarthy found Cornelius Johnson for a touchdown to level the game.

This week's hottest stories Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ... Please enable JavaScript

A 69-yard touchdown for Cornelius Johnson

The toss and catch were exactly what the doctor ordered for an offense trying to find its way without a healthy running game. Check out this touchdown

Cornelius Johnson followed it up with a 75-yard score ON THE NEXT PLAY

The Buckeyes followed up the scoring drive with a field goal untying the score and taking the 13-10 lead late in the second quarter. Not to be outdone, the very next offensive play, JJ found Johnson again for a 75-yard bomb to put another touchdown on the board, taking the lead 17-13. On the day Johnson has three catches for 156 yards and two scores:

Oh my goodness! MICHIGAN STRIKES AGAIN! CORNELIUS JOHNSON! pic.twitter.com/sUSTgWbJcK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 26, 2022

Cornelius Johnson’s career at Michigan

The senior wide receiver is playing in his final rivalry game with the Wolverines. He’s had a solid career on the outside for the Wolverines, amassing 11 touchdowns in his career. His presence in this game will be huge for JJ and the Michigan offense to get the victory against the Buckeyes.