Coronavirus could cause March Madness to go on without fans in attendance

In wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, the National College Players Association is asking the NCAA to seriously explore holding March Madness games without attendees.

In wake of the #Coronavirus spread, the NCPA is asking the NCAA to seriously explore holding March Madness games without attendees. pic.twitter.com/Pap3QgJ1mr — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 29, 2020

- Advertisement -

Here is the full statement from the NCPA:

- Advertisement -

The first coronavirus death in the United States was confirmed in the Seattle area on Saturday.

Nation, do you believe this is a precaution the NCAA should put into place?