Coronavirus could cause March Madness to go on without fans in attendance

In wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, the National College Players Association is asking the NCAA to seriously explore holding March Madness games without attendees.
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 29, 2020
Here is the full statement from the NCPA:
The first coronavirus death in the United States was confirmed in the Seattle area on Saturday.
Nation, do you believe this is a precaution the NCAA should put into place?
