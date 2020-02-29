30.8 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Coronavirus could cause March Madness to go on without fans in attendance

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

In wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, the National College Players Association is asking the NCAA to seriously explore holding March Madness games without attendees.

Here is the full statement from the NCPA:

The first coronavirus death in the United States was confirmed in the Seattle area on Saturday.

Nation, do you believe this is a precaution the NCAA should put into place?

