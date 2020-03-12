Cost of cancelled events in Detroit due to COVID-19 released

Not only have the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons along with their respective leagues suspended play indefinitely as the spread of COVID-19 continues, but several other sporting events in the Motor City have been delayed or otherwise cancelled as well.

According to the Detroit Sports Commission, up to $10 million stands to be lost by the cancellation of events which include the Frozen Four (which was set to take place at Little Caesars Arena) and several amateur hockey championships.

But for DSC senior Vice President Dave Beachneau, it’s about perspective.

“It’s bigger than sports for us,” he explained while on a conference call with media members Thursday. “We have to keep that in perspective, the health and well being of everyone involved in these events.

“It’s a bigger-picture issue at this point.”

Here is a full list of what events have now been lost due to the spread of coronavirus.

“The NCAA men’s and women’s fencing championships (March 19-22, TCF Center, Detroit), the USA Fencing North American Cup (March 20-23, TCF Center), the NAIA men’s and women’s bowling national championships (March 26-28, Five Star Lanes, Sterling Heights), the USA Hockey Tier I 16U, 18U national championships (April 1-6, Onyx Ice Arena, Rochester), the USA Hockey Tier I 15-only national championships (April 1-7, USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth), the USA Hockey Tier II 16U national championships (April 2-6, Troy Sports Center), and the NCAA women’s bowling championships (April 10-11, Thunderbowl Lanes, Allen Park).”

