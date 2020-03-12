46 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 12, 2020
type here...
College SportsDetroit Red Wings News

Cost of cancelled events in Detroit due to COVID-19 released

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver posts letter for fans

On Wednesday night, it was announced that the NBA was suspending the 2019-2020 season. A day later, Commissioner Adam Silver...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit News projects who the Tigers will select with first pick

The various suspensions and outright cancellations of sporting events worldwide have now affected Major League Baseball, who announced earlier...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Cost of cancelled events in Detroit due to COVID-19 released

Not only have the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons along with their respective leagues suspended play indefinitely as...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Not only have the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons along with their respective leagues suspended play indefinitely as the spread of COVID-19 continues, but several other sporting events in the Motor City have been delayed or otherwise cancelled as well.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

According to the Detroit Sports Commission, up to $10 million stands to be lost by the cancellation of events which include the Frozen Four (which was set to take place at Little Caesars Arena) and several amateur hockey championships.

But for DSC senior Vice President Dave Beachneau, it’s about perspective.

- Advertisement -

“It’s bigger than sports for us,” he explained while on a conference call with media members Thursday. “We have to keep that in perspective, the health and well being of everyone involved in these events.

“It’s a bigger-picture issue at this point.”

Here is a full list of what events have now been lost due to the spread of coronavirus.

“The NCAA men’s and women’s fencing championships (March 19-22, TCF Center, Detroit), the USA Fencing North American Cup (March 20-23, TCF Center), the NAIA men’s and women’s bowling national championships (March 26-28, Five Star Lanes, Sterling Heights), the USA Hockey Tier I 16U, 18U national championships (April 1-6, Onyx Ice Arena, Rochester), the USA Hockey Tier I 15-only national championships (April 1-7, USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth), the USA Hockey Tier II 16U national championships (April 2-6, Troy Sports Center), and the NCAA women’s bowling championships (April 10-11, Thunderbowl Lanes, Allen Park).”

– – Quotes via Tony Paul of The Detroit News Link– –

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceTony Paul
ViaThe Detroit News
Previous articleTNT’s Charles Barkley says he may have COVID-19
Next articleDetroit News projects who the Tigers will select with first pick

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver posts letter for fans

On Wednesday night, it was announced that the NBA was suspending the 2019-2020 season. A day later, Commissioner Adam Silver...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit News projects who the Tigers will select with first pick

Michael Whitaker - 0
The various suspensions and outright cancellations of sporting events worldwide have now affected Major League Baseball, who announced earlier that the start of their...
Read more
College Sports

Cost of cancelled events in Detroit due to COVID-19 released

Michael Whitaker - 0
Not only have the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons along with their respective leagues suspended play indefinitely as the spread of COVID-19 continues,...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

TNT’s Charles Barkley says he may have COVID-19

Arnold Powell - 0
Expect to see quite a few of these posts moving forward though we hope this is the only one. http://gty.im/1178009277 According to TNT reporter and former...
Read more
MSU News

Could Cassius Winston and Zavier Simpson return to college for one more season?

Don Drysdale - 0
It is almost unbelievable to even have to type this but the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has officially been canceled due to concerns...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Red Wings fans react to news of NHL’s suspending play

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings along with the rest of the National Hockey League will not be playing any time soon, as the League has...
Read more

NCAA cancels March Madness for 2020

College Sports Don Drysdale - 0
One of the final dominos has fallen as just moments ago, the NCAA released a statement that they have decided to cancel the Division...
Read more

Decision on NCAA Tournament expected to be made by Friday

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The sports world continues to grapple with the decisions by the NBA and NHL to suspend their regular seasons, as well as MLB pushing...
Read more

Report: Multiple top-ranked teams withdraw from 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament

College Sports Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, Duke just took itself out of the 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament due to the coronavirus. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1238163335717289984 https://twitter.com/DukeATHLETICS/status/1238160286189629440 No. 1 Kansas has just joined Duke...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.