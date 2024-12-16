Could Chiefs Trash Become Detroit Lions Treasure Following David Montgomery News?

After the news broke that Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery would miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, the team’s backfield depth was thrown into question. With rookie Jahmyr Gibbs stepping up to take on a larger role, the Lions now find themselves looking for additional help to replace Montgomery’s production. Could former Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire be the answer?

On Monday afternoon, Edwards-Helaire announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he had been waived by the Chiefs. The timing could be perfect for the Lions, who are in need of reinforcements following Montgomery’s season-ending knee injury. While Edwards-Helaire's career in Kansas City has had its ups and downs, his skill set could provide a solid addition to the Lions’ backfield.

Love ya KC! A family I didn’t know I needed, y’all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true!

To Chiefs Kingdom , its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love! ❤️ 💛



-Clydro ✌🏾 — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) December 16, 2024

Edwards-Helaire’s Career Numbers

Over the course of his career, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,845 yards and 12 touchdowns on 441 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He has also added 89 receptions for 765 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. His versatility as both a rusher and a receiver could be an asset to the Lions’ offense, especially as they continue to balance their offensive attack without Montgomery.

Edwards-Helaire's best season came in his rookie year, following his selection by the Chiefs with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That season, he racked up 1,100 total yards and five touchdowns, showing the promise that led to his high draft position. However, his production has been inconsistent since then, with injuries and a crowded Chiefs backfield limiting his impact.

Could Edwards-Helaire Fit in Detroit?

The Lions are already relying heavily on Gibbs, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards this season and contributed in the passing game. But with Montgomery out, the team will need another reliable option in the backfield to provide depth and relieve some of the pressure on Gibbs. Edwards-Helaire, with his blend of rushing and receiving ability, could fit in well with the Lions' scheme.

While Edwards-Helaire has yet to live up to his potential in Kansas City, the opportunity to play for a team like the Lions—who are building a potent offense—could reignite his career. Detroit has a strong offensive line and a dynamic play-caller in Ben Johnson, which could allow Edwards-Helaire to thrive in a system that maximizes his skill set.

Waiver Priority

However, acquiring Edwards-Helaire won’t be a simple task for the Lions. As of now, the Lions sit at No. 31 in terms of waiver priority, meaning 30 other teams would need to pass on him before Detroit has a chance to claim him. While the Lions could certainly use the added depth, they are in a tough position, with many teams likely to be interested in Edwards-Helaire's talents. Detroit will need to wait and hope that other teams pass on the opportunity to add him to their roster.

What Does This Mean for the Lions?

With Montgomery out indefinitely, the Lions' options for adding depth in the backfield are limited. Edwards-Helaire represents a potential opportunity for the Lions to bolster their running game and ensure they don’t miss a beat as they continue their playoff push.

If the Lions decide to pursue Edwards-Helaire, it would provide an experienced back with a solid track record who can contribute both in the run game and the passing game. His experience in a high-powered offense like Kansas City’s could also help him transition quickly into Detroit’s system.

As the Lions move forward without Montgomery, Edwards-Helaire’s availability could be the treasure they need to round out their backfield depth and keep their postseason hopes alive. Whether or not the Lions act on this opportunity remains to be seen, but Edwards-Helaire could certainly provide value in a position of need for Detroit.