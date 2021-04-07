Could Cincinnati Bengals trash become a Detroit Lions treasure?

Sharing is caring!

On paper, running back seems like one position on the Detroit Lions roster that is in good shape as we continue toward the 2021 NFL season.

With D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, and Kerryon Johnson, the Lions look to have a nice trio who can make an impact in the coming season.

That being said, Swift is coming off a season where he dealt with concussion issues and though we hope that is behind him, concussions in the NFL are something that can haunt a player and even end their career prematurely.

That being said, on Wednesday, the Cincinnati Bengals announced they have cut veteran RB Giovani Bernard and I believe the Lions should give him a serious look.

We have released HB Giovani Bernard. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 7, 2021

Bernard, who is 29, would be a solid option for the Lions to turn to if Swift were to have to miss a game. Not only is he a good pass catcher (342 career receptions), but he is a veteran who can hold down the fort for a handful of games if need be.

If Bernard can be had for dirt cheap, which I assume he can be, the Lions would be wise to add him to the roster.