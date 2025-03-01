Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?

The Detroit Lions might get a shot at bringing back a familiar face in Jonah Jackson, but this time at a much cheaper price. After a rough year in Los Angeles, Jackson, who was traded to the Rams on a hefty three-year deal worth $51 million, is now reportedly available. The Rams are open to moving Jackson after just one season, and Detroit could be in the market to re-acquire him at a reduced rate.

Jonah Jackson’s Tough Year in Los Angeles

Jonah Jackson’s 2024 season in L.A. was challenging. Coming off an offseason injury that kept him out of much of training camp, Jackson struggled to find his rhythm. Despite returning for the season opener, he was eventually benched. His inability to adapt to the Rams’ system has led to his potential release, with Los Angeles hoping to trade him before a March deadline to avoid additional salary cap issues.

Detroit Lions’ Could Need Depth

With Kevin Zeitler potentially leaving in free agency (hopefully not) and Graham Glasgow possibly a cap casualty (he could stick around at a reduced rate), Detroit could find themselves in need of depth on the offensive line. While Christian Mahogany has shown promise, adding a veteran like Jackson could help provide stability. If Jackson is available at a more affordable price, the Lions could benefit from his experience and familiarity with the system.

Family Reunion?

If the Rams can’t find a trade partner and release Jackson, the Lions could consider a reunion. Jackson’s familiarity with Detroit’s culture and system would make him a strong addition at a reduced cost, giving the Lions another experienced option on the interior line.