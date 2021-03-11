Could Detroit Lions bring former No. 1 overall pick back home?

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have released former No. 1 overall pick, Eric Fisher.

Fisher, who is 30, is a native of Rochester Michigan.

In 2020, he was named to the AFC Pro Bowl team. It was Fisher’s second Pro Bowl team of his career as he also made it in 2018.

Unfortunately, for Fisher and the Chiefs, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions bring Fisher home to Michigan, or do you think the cost will be too high?