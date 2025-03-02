Sunday, March 2, 2025
Could Detroit Lions G Kevin Zeitler Leave for the Dark Side?

Kevin Zeitler, a key player on the Detroit Lions’ outstanding offensive line, may be facing a tough decision this offseason. According to the Chicago Tribune, the veteran guard could be a target for the rival Chicago Bears, who are looking to fortify their interior offensive line.

Kevin Zeitler’s Impact in 2024

Zeitler, who turns 35 on March 8, had an outstanding 2024 season with the Lions, earning an impressive 86.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He was especially dominant in run blocking, ranking No. 3 in the NFL with a grade of 87.2. Zeitler still has some gas left in the tank, and he could be an attractive option for a Bears team looking to solidify their offensive line for Caleb Williams.

Bears’ Interest and Lions’ Dilemma

Kevin Zeitler has expressed interest in the Bears before, and with Chicago expected to pursue both free-agent and draft options to bolster their line, the timing could align for a potential move. While the Lions will likely try to keep Zeitler for at least another season, the Bears could offer a more lucrative deal that may tempt the veteran guard.

As the offseason unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Zeitler will remain loyal to the Lions or take his talents to Chicago to join Ben Johnson in the Dark Side.

Previous article
Watch As Donovan Edwards Destroys The Bench Press at NFL Scouting Combine
