Could Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes poach running back from Green Bay Packers?

The Detroit Lions are sure to add at least one more running back to the mix before the 2021 regular-season starts as veteran Adrian Peterson is set to become a free agent and all signs point to him trying to sign with a contender.

That being said, second-year RB D’Andre Swift will get the majority of the touches in 2021 but he still needs a wingman as Kerryon Johnson seems like more of a blocking back at this point, though he will also get some carries.

So, who will the Lions add to their RBs room for the 2021 season?

Well, Chris Burke and Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic suggests that Lions’ new GM Brad Holmes could look no further than the Green Bay Packers to find Swift’s partner in crime.

One free-agent RB Burke suggests the Lions could look to is Packers RB Jamaal Williams.

The Lions could look to the draft to find a complement to D’Andre Swift, but if they’re searching for one via free agency — at this price — Williams is a good option for something in the two-year, $6 million range.

He’s been an effective No. 2 to Aaron Jones in Green Bay since 2017, with 122 receptions in four seasons and no more than 153 carries in a year. He has plenty of tread left, plus enough bulk (6-feet, 213 pounds) to share the between-the-tackles load. While he’s not the athlete Swift is, he’s a 25-year-old No. 2 with proven experience.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions bring in Jamaal Williams to team up with D’Andre Swift?