Could Detroit Lions Land Burks and Willis? A Trade Analysis





Blockbuster Trade Proposal Evaluated for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions’ offseason moves have drawn praise, particularly the improvements in their secondary. However, writer Mike Payton has proposed a three-team blockbuster trade involving the Lions, Titans, and Raiders, which suggests further enhancements for Detroit’s roster.

The Trade Proposal Details

In Payton’s proposal, the Detroit Lions would acquire Treylon Burks, Malik Willis, Ameer Abdullah, and a 2025 fifth-round pick. In return, the Titans would receive Malcolm Rodriguez, Janarious Robinson, and a 2026 sixth-round pick, while the Raiders would obtain Hendon Hooker, a 2025 seventh-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

“With Willis, the Lions get a little younger at backup quarterback and they get a guy that has some NFL experience,” wrote Payton.

However, he noted that Willis, a product of Liberty, has struggled and was surpassed by rookie Will Levis on the Titans’ depth chart last season. In his NFL career, Willis is 35-of-66 passing for 350 yards, three interceptions, and no touchdowns. Additionally, Willis has rushed for 144 yards and one score over 11 appearances.

Treylon Burks: A Promising Addition to Detroit Lions

Burks, in contrast, offers a compelling addition to Detroit’s receiving corps. “They also get a solid athlete with tremendous size in Treylon Burks,” Payton commented. With 49 receptions for 665 yards and one touchdown over two seasons, Burks could fill a significant need for the Lions.

Evaluating the Trade’s Potential Downsides

Though enticing, the potential trade has its downsides. Hooker, currently the Lions’ backup quarterback, holds promise. Despite early difficulties, he might still develop into a future starter, an asset that the Detroit Lions may not want to relinquish.

Conclusion: An Intriguing Yet Unlikely Proposal

As it stands, the trade proposal, while intriguing, may not satisfy all parties involved and could likely be declined. The Detroit Lions must weigh the potential benefits against the risks to ensure any moves align with their long-term strategy.