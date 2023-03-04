Could Detroit Lions pass on next ‘Patrick Mahomes’ or ‘Tom Brady’?

As the Detroit Lions prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, they find themselves in a unique position with the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks. One player who could be on the board for the Lions is quarterback Anthony Richardson out of the University of Florida. In a recent interview, Richardson boldly claimed that he will be an all-time great like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady within the next few years. If Richardson is still available when the Lions are on the clock, and they decide to go in a different direction, could they end up regretting their decision?

Key Points

The Lions have the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Quarterback Anthony Richardson out of Florida could be available for the Lions

Richardson has declared that he will be an all-time great like Mahomes and Brady in the next few years

The Lions are sold on Jared Goff as their quarterback for the time being but have yet to commit to him beyond his current contract

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has stated that drafting a quarterback is on his and Brad Holmes' minds, but they don't feel “pressed” to select one

Anthony Richardson says he will be an all-time great like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady

“I want to be a legend. I want to be like Patrick Mahomes,” Richardson said at the NFL Combine. “I want to be like Tom Brady. I want to be one of the greats. I will be one of the greats because I’m willing to work that hard to get to that point,” Richardson said. “So, to answer your question, I feel like I’m going to be one of the greats in the next few years.”

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The Lions have Jared Goff under center for the time being, but they have yet to commit to him beyond his current contract. This leaves the door open for the Lions to select a quarterback in the upcoming draft. With a talent like Anthony Richardson potentially available, the Lions could have a tough decision to make.

Bottom Line: Lions may have an important decision to make

The Lions have a unique opportunity to select a potential franchise quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. While Jared Goff is currently the team's starter, the Lions have not committed to him beyond his current contract. If Richardson is available when the Lions are on the clock, Brad Holmes will have a tough decision to make. Should the Lions roll the dice on a potential superstar like Richardson, or play it safe and address another position of need? Only time will tell if the Lions will regret their decision, but one thing is for sure: the Lions cannot afford to miss on their first-round selections if they hope to continue their upward trajectory.