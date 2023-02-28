Could Detroit Lions take an offensive lineman at No. 6?

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, the Detroit Lions find themselves in a unique position with the No. 6 overall pick. Most experts (and fans) believe the Lions will address their defensive woes by selecting the best available defensive player, but could they surprise everyone by instead selecting an offensive lineman? Let's explore why the Lions' GM Brad Holmes could strongly consider drafting the best offensive lineman in the Class of 2023 with the No. 6 pick.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The Lions are in desperate need of defensive help, there's no question about that. However, if GM Brad Holmes doesn't love any of the defensive players available at No. 6, he could decide to build on the team's biggest strength: the offensive line. With Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow, and Jonah Jackson already in the mix, the Lions have a solid offensive line, but adding another top-tier offensive lineman could make the unit elite. As we've seen in recent years, having a strong offensive line can lead to success in the NFL.

The Lions should strongly consider drafting the No. 1 OL

If Holmes is not in love with one of the defensive players remaining when the Lions are on the clock he could decide to go the offensive line route, they should strongly consider drafting OT Peter Skoronski out of Northwestern. Skoronski is, in my opinion, the best offensive lineman prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft and has the ability to play both guard and tackle positions. By selecting Skoronski, the Lions would not only address their need for a starting OG in 2023, but they would also be planning for the future after Taylor Decker, who won't be around forever.

Bottom Line: Brad Holmes will consider all avenues in NFL Draft

At the end of the day, it's impossible to know exactly what Brad Holmes will do with the No. 6 pick. He could surprise everyone and select an offensive lineman, or he could stick with what most believe he will do and select a defensive player. One thing we do know is that Holmes will consider all avenues in the NFL Draft and make the best decision for the future of the Lions. With Skoronski on the board, it would be hard to pass up such a talented offensive lineman, but ultimately the decision is up to Holmes and the Lions' organization. That being said, if Holmes is not in love with one of the defensive players remaining when the Lions are on the clock at No. 6, don't be surprised if Skoronski is the pick.

Peter Skoronski highlights

