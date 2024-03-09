Search

W.G. Brady

Could Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome?

Lions Notes

A Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome would bolster the secondary

The Detroit Lions are actively looking to bolster their defense this offseason, with a particular focus on adding depth to their cornerback position. While many have been keenly eyeing Kansas City Chiefs’ CB L’Jarius Sneed as a potential trade target, the Lions’ attention might be veering toward a more feasible target. According to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire, The buzz from the combine hints at the Cleveland Browns‘ willingness to trade one of their starting cornerbacks, including the talented Greg Newsome.

Detroit Lions Zonovan Knight Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome

Why it Matters

Newsome, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has shown promising potential with 128 tackles and two interceptions this past season, including one touchdown. During the 2023 season, he posted an overall grade of 69.6 and a coverage grade of 74.6 from Pro Football Focus.

However, acquiring Newsome would involve not just a trade but also negotiating a new contract, starting at the base price of a fifth-year option value of $13.37 million per year. With Newsome entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, this offseason presents a critical decision-making period for both him and potential suitors like the Lions.

Proposed Trade

Here is the suggested trade via Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire:

Lions Get: Greg Newsome

Browns Get: No. 73 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft, 2025 fourth-round pick

Risdon adds that the Lions would sign Newsome to a three-year, $41.5 million contract with $22.5 million guaranteed. 

Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are in the market for cornerbacks, eyeing Cleveland Browns’ Greg Newsome.
  2. Acquiring Newsome would require draft capital and contract negotiations, starting at $13.37 million/year.
  3. The potential trade could involve the Lions’ No. 73 overall pick in this year’s draft and a 2025 fourth-round selection.

The Bottom Line – A Defensive Game Changer

The hypothetical trade for Greg Newsome by the Detroit Lions would signal an exciting and strategic move to shore up their defense. With his proven abilities and potential for growth, Newsome could play a pivotal role in transforming the Lions’ defensive dynamics. However, the trade’s success hinges on the delicate dance of draft capital exchange and salary negotiations, a testament to the intricate nature of team building in the NFL. As the offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on the Lions and how they navigate this opportunity to enhance their team, potentially marking a turning point in their defensive strategy.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

