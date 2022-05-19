Could Detroit Pistons move up to No. 2 in 2022 NBA Draft?

The Detroit Pistons had luck on their side in 2021 when the NBA Draft Lottery gods were on their side and they landed the No. 1 overall pick. With that pick, the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State, and as of now, it sure seems like they landed a star.

Unfortunately, those same lottery gods frowned on the Pistons this season as they landed the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, despite having the third-worst record in the NBA.

But could the Pistons trade up and land the No. 2 overall pick?

On Thursday, Rob Beard of the Detroit News suggested that the Pistons would have to give a “haul” to move up to No. 1 but he can see Oklahoma City being willing to trade the No. 2 pick.

Beard notes that the Thunder could be willing to move down because “they’re likely not turning things around this year.”

Houston at No. 3 appears unlikely, because it's the #Rockets. At No. 4, the #Kings and DET have done plenty of deals recently, including the Marvin Bagley III trade. Might take a third team, but I think there are some options if Troy Weaver is wanting to move up. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) May 19, 2022

If the Pistons are able to make a deal with the Thunder for the No. 2 overall pick, they would then be in the running for either Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith, or Paulo Banchero.

Pistons GM Troy Weaver has said that there are seven players that he would be 100% comfortable selecting in the first round, so if the Pistons are not able to move up, or don’t want to, they still believe they can land a star.

If the Pistons do decide to stand pat at No. 5, it seems likely that they would select either Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, or Keegan Murray, depending on who is still available.

Of those three options, I would prefer the Pistons gamble a bit with the unknown and select Sharpe, as he is explosive and athletic and I think he would be a great complement to Cade Cunningham.

Nation, what would you be willing to give up to move up to No. 2 in the 2022 NBA Draft?

