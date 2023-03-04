Could ‘Gould’ standard be the answer for Detroit Lions?

Ever since the Detroit Lions made the mistake of letting kicker Matt Prater leave the Motor City, they have been struggling to find a consistent kicker. Well, the answer to their problems may be ready to hit free agency. According to a report from Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould said on Saturday that he is done in San Fran, and he plans to kick elsewhere in 2023.

Key Points:

The Lions have been searching for a consistent kicker ever since Matt Prater left town

Robbie Gould says he is becoming a free agent

Gould could be an answer for the Lions

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Robbie Gould

Most believe the Lions will either sign a free-agent kicker or even draft a kicker in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. With that being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes very well could kick the tires on signing Gould. During the 2022 season, Gould connected on 27 of 32 field goal attempts for the 49ers, with a long of 51 yards. Gould has been consistent throughout his career, as he has made 86.5% of his career attempts.

Bottom Line: Should the Lions attempt to sign Gould?

- Advertisement -

Many believe the Lions will sign a free-agent kicker to compete with Michael Badgley for their starting job, but, in my opinion, Gould would not be a huge upgrade at all, and he would likely cost more money. My preference would be that the Lions either select a kicker late in the draft, such as Michigan kicker Jake Moody or find a free agent who has a stronger leg than Badgley or Gould.