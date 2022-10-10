Could have been Detroit Lions K Matthew Wright sets record on MNF [Video]

Matthew Wright could be the Detroit Lions kicker right now, but he’s not.

During training camp prior to the 2021 season, the Lions announced they were waiving Wright and signing Zane Gonzalez to take his place on the roster.

If you are a fan of the Lions, you are well aware that they are in desperate need of a kicker, as Dan Campbell clearly does not trust K Michael Badgley to kick a long-field goal.

What did Matthew Wright just do?

Instead, Wright was kicking for the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday and he just drilled a 59-yard field goal on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watch as Wright hits the huge field goal to cut the Raiders’ lead to 20-10 at the half.

Matt Wright's field goal from 59-YARDS IS GOOD 🚨



The Raiders lead the Chiefs 20-10 at half.#LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/Zj0ygkXA21 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 11, 2022

Wright can set an Arrowhead Stadium record with a 59-yard field goal but apparently, the Lions coaching staff did not see that in him.