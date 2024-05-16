fb
Search

Latest News:

Michigan football’s Mason Graham Confident Ahead of Showdown with Ohio State

0
Michigan’s Mason Graham questions Ohio State’s top defensive line ranking.

Breaking Down the 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule By Quarter

0
2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Broken Down By Quarter.

Detroit Lions Drop Video to Reveal 2024 Schedule

0
The 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Has Been Released!
Jeff Bilbrey

Could Jeff Blashill Be in Consideration for San Jose Sharks Head Coaching Position?

NHL Notes

The San Jose Sharks are actively exploring options for their head coaching vacancy, with Jeff Blashill emerging as a potential candidate, at least according to Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts Podcast today. Blashill, who previously helmed the Detroit Red Wings and served as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning, is noted for his expansive coaching background that may align well with the Sharks’ needs.

Jeff Blashill

During his tenure with the Red Wings from 2015 to 2022, Blashill compiled a record of 204-261-72 and gained a reputation for his focus on player development and team rebuilding. These qualities could be a fit for the Sharks, who are arguably in a transitional phase. His substantial experience in both the NHL and developmental leagues, including winning the USHL Clark Cup in 2009 and the AHL Calder Cup in 2013, highlights his capability to nurture young talent and manage a team through growth phases.

“I think Blashill is someone they’re considering,” Elliotte Friedman reported on his 32 Thoughts Podcast today.

https://www.sportsnet.ca/podcasts/32-thoughts/we-need-some-profanity-in-our-life-too/

The Sharks’ search for a new coach has also linked other hockey professionals to the vacancy, including Marco Sturm and Ryan Warsofsky, emphasizing the wide-ranging nature of the search. Elliotte Friedman of the 32 Thoughts Podcast shared insights on these developments, indicating a broad and comprehensive approach by the Sharks to their coaching recruitment.

San Jose’s management has not yet made a final decision, and as such, the coaching situation remains open with several candidates still in consideration. The choice of head coach will be crucial as the team aims to build a solid foundation for future success.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions reveal plan for Giovanni Manu

0
The Detroit Lions have a plan for Manu.
Tigers News Reports

Justin Verlander Contemplates Fate Amid Speculations of Rejoining Tigers

0
Justin Verlander Has Thought About Returning To Where It All Started.
U of M

Michigan football’s Mason Graham Confident Ahead of Showdown with Ohio State

0
Michigan’s Mason Graham questions Ohio State’s top defensive line ranking.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions sign Kaden Davis

0
Detroit Lions sign Kaden Davis following rookie minicamp tryout.
Lions News Reports

Terrion Arnold Shares First Impressions and Goals at Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp

0
Terrion Arnold is off and rolling with the Detroit Lions.
Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbreyhttps://detroitsportsnation.com/
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

Michigan football’s Mason Graham Confident Ahead of Showdown with Ohio State

Jeff Bilbrey -
Michigan’s Mason Graham questions Ohio State’s top defensive line ranking.
Read more

Breaking Down the 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule By Quarter

W.G. Brady -
2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Broken Down By Quarter.
Read more

Detroit Lions Drop Video to Reveal 2024 Schedule

W.G. Brady -
The 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Has Been Released!
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.