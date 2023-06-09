Could Jerami Grant return to the Detroit Pistons?

With new head coach Monty Williams taking over the Detroit Pistons, could there be a familiar face that potentially could return to town? There have been rumors about a potential reunion with Jerami Grant, who spent two years in the Motor City.

Jerami Grant played two years for the Pistons

The Pistons acquired Grant through a sign-and-trade with the and signed him to a three-year, $60 million contract in November of 2020. He went on to play 101 games with the team before being traded along with the draft rights to Ismaël Kamagate to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for a top-four protected 2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee), the draft rights to Gabriele Procida and two future second-round picks.

- Advertisement -

During his two years with the Pistons, he averaged 20.7 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, and shot .427 from the field.

A top Pistons beat writer believes they're interested in a reunion

It was suggested by Pistons beat writer James Edwards III of The Athletic that the Pistons could be interested in bringing back Grant in free agency, as he just finished the three-year deal that he signed with the Pistons upon his acquisition in 2020:

Edwards wrote:

“The Pistons will likely look to make its biggest addition in free agency — hello, Jerami Grant and Cam Johnson. I could also see them using the No. 5 pick and/or Bojan Bogdanovic to make improvements to the roster. Detroit has options for the first time in a long time, and that’s always the first sign of a potential healthy organization.”

Wrapping It Up: What are the chances Detroit re-acquires Jerami Grant?

Grant, who had a productive season in 2022-23 with the Portland Trail Blazers, will be commanding a handsome salary and has been projected to be able to at least land something in the range of over $100 million over four years.

Is this the kind of deal you'd be comfortable with GM Troy Weaver handing out?