On Sunday, we passed along a report from Jay Glazer that former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell had landed an interview with the Carolina http://pathers.comPanthers. Now, according to a report from Josina Anderson, Caldwell has landed a second interview for an NFL head coaching gig. Anderson tweeted out on Wednesday morning that Caldwell is interviewing with the Denver Broncos today.

Could Jim Caldwell return to Ford Field in 2023?

In case you did not know, the Lions will play the Broncos at Ford Field during the 2023 season, so it would be interesting for to Caldwell return to his old stomping grounds.

Caldwell, who is now 67, has not been a head coach since the 2017 season when he led the Lions to a 9-7 season. He was also an assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

During his head coaching career in the NFL, Caldwell has an overall record of 62-50 over seven seasons. While with the Lions, he had two playoff appearances. He also led the Colts to a Super Bowl appearance following the 2009 season.

