Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Detroit Lions

Could The Denver Broncos Trash Become The Detroit Lions Treasure?

After a successful 2023 season that saw the Detroit Lions reach the NFC Championship Game, general manager Brad Holmes had some tough decisions to make regarding free agents. One such decision involved wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who finished last season with 40 catches for 608 yards and five touchdowns. While the Lions made an offer to retain Reynolds, the deal was reportedly below market value, and he ultimately signed a 2-year contract with the Denver Broncos worth up to $14 million.

Fast forward to this week, and the Broncos have waived Reynolds, making him a free agent once again. This has sparked speculation that the Lions, still in need of receiving depth following Kalif Raymond's season-ending injury, could bring Reynolds back to the Motor City. Given the team's need for veteran experience in their receiving corps, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Lions offer Reynolds a deal to join their practice squad—provided he is healthy.

Joshy Reynolds, a familiar face in Detroit, has proven to be a reliable option for the Lions in the past. If he is cleared to play, it could be a seamless reunion, helping to solidify the Lions' offense as they continue their playoff push. While the situation remains fluid, it’s clear that Reynolds' potential return could be a smart move for the Lions as they look to build on their impressive 2024 campaign.

